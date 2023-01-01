Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

44,000 KM

Details Description Features

$64,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$64,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

604-736-7411

Contact Seller
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300

Location

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

604-736-7411

  1. 10489854
  2. 10489854
  3. 10489854
  4. 10489854
Contact Seller

$64,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
44,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10489854
  • Stock #: B21067799
  • VIN: W1KWK8EBXMG067799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 44,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4MATIC®, 10.25" Central Media Display, 12.3" Instrument Cluster Display, 360 Camera, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC®, Active Emergency Stop Assist, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active MULTIBEAM LED Headlamps, Active Parking Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Active Steering Assist, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Advanced Driving Assistance Package, Ambient Lighting, AMG Exterior Package, AMG Interior Package, AMG Velour Floor Mats, AMG® Style Front & Rear Bumpers, Apple CarPlay, Diamond Grille, Diamond Grille w/High Gloss Black Louvre, Enhanced Stop & Go, Evasive Steering Assist, Front Wireless Phone Charging, Google Android Auto, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Intelligent Drive Package, KEYLESS GO®, Live Traffic Information, Map-Based Speed Adaptation, Navigation Services, Night Package, Night Package (P55), Parking Package, Premium Package, PRE-SAFE® PLUS, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation, Smartphone Integration, Sport Brake System, Technology Package, Traffic Sign Assist, Wheels: 18" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke Aero Bi-Colour. Recent Arrival! 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Obsidian Black Metallic 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 Turbocharged 4MATIC® Certified. Mercedes Certified Details: * Any coverage left on your vehicle’s original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer * 166+ point inspection * Nationwide Dealer Support. Trip Interruption reimbursement. Prepaid Maintenance Select - Save up to 30% when you pay in advance and enjoy routine maintenance every 1 year or 20,000 kilometers, whichever comes first * Finance Rates from as low as 3.49% APR 24 months to 8.74% APR 60 months * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege – whichever comes first Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value upfront every time. We also back it up with a complimentary market value report, so you know you are getting the best deal! With no additional fees, there's no surprises either, the price you see is the price you pay, just add the taxes! Our advertised price includes a $695 administration fee. Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver goes through a rigorous, high-quality cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. We provide full transparency on the history of our vehicles by offering a free CarFax Vehicle History report. We offer flexible financing options for most of our quality Pre-Owned Vehicles. We also offer leasing options on Pre-Owned Vehicles, ask for more details and a quote today! Mercedes-Benz Vancouver is located at 550 Terminal Ave in Vancouver British Columbia. We are taking every precaution to keep our staff and customers safe. If you prefer not to visit the dealership, we can bring the car to you! We also offer video consultations to help guide you through your purchase. Call or submit a request to schedule a video consultation with one of our sales representatives today.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

2020 Mercedes-Benz G...
 35,200 KM
$67,995 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz A...
 13,500 KM
$40,995 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz E...
 36,500 KM
$62,995 + tax & lic

Email Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

Call Dealer

604-736-XXXX

(click to show)

604-736-7411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory