2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

8,500 KM

Details Description Features

$83,980

+ tax & licensing
Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

AMG GLC 43 4Matic SUV

Location

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

8,500KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9117910
  • Stock #: 6489
  • VIN: W1N0G6EB6MV318201

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6489
  • Mileage 8,500 KM

Vehicle Description

A local accident free Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 43 4Matic SUV. Well equipped with Premium Package and AMG Night Package. Including Heated 12-way power Artico / Dinamica front memory seats, Dual zone climate control, Panoramic moonroof, Navigation, Burmester premium audio system, Satellite radio, Tune in, Usb input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Apple CarPlay, Android auto, Steering wheel controls, Heated AMG leather steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Blind spot assist, Active braking assist, Cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Dark open-pore ash wood trim, Designo red seatbelts, All weather floor mats, AMG Illuminated door sills, Cargo mat, Cargo cover, Power tailgate, 360 Camera system with 5 views, Active parking assist, Front and rear parking sensors, High gloss black window surrounds / exterior mirrors / front rear apron trim, Black chrome exhaust trim, Roof rails, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, 20 AMG Bicolour twin 5-spoke wheels. 3.0L Turbocharged V6 mated to a 9 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 385hp / 384lb-ft. Balance of full factory warranty. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Digital clock
Premium Audio

