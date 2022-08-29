$894+ tax & licensing

604-736-7411
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA
GLA 250
Location
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver
550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3



- Listing ID: 9300994
- Stock #: M21171739
- VIN: W1N4N4HB7MJ171739
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cosmos Black Met
- Interior Colour Black ARTICO/DINAMICA
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 25,500 KM
Vehicle Description
10.25" Central Media Display, 10.25" Instrument Cluster Display, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC® (239), Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Ambient Lighting, AMG Line, AMG Velour Floor Mats, AMG® Style Front & Rear Bumpers, Apple CarPlay, Auto Dimming Rearview & Driver's Side Mirrors, Blind Spot Assist, EASY-PACK Tailgate, eCall System, Enhanced Engine Sound, Exterior Power Folding Mirrors, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Google Android Auto, High Definition (HD) Radio, KEYLESS GO Package, KEYLESS GO®, MBUX Advanced Functions, Mirror Package, MULTIBEAM LED Headlamps, Off-Road Engineering Package, Preinstallation for Live Traffic Information, Premium Package, Radio: Connect 20, Silver Steering Wheel Shift Paddles, Smartphone Integration, Sport Nappa Leather Steering Wheel, Sport Package, Sport Seats, Technology Package, Vehicle Exit Warning, Wheels: 19" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke Aero, Wireless Charging. Recent Arrival! 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 Black Metallic 8-Speed Manual 2.0L I4 DOHC Turbocharged 4MATIC® We take all TRADE-IN vehicles, Mercedes-Benz or other make and models as well! Contact us now to ask for an appraisal and arrange for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
