2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA

25,500 KM

$894

+ tax & licensing
$894

+ taxes & licensing

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

604-736-7411

GLA 250

Location

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

604-736-7411

$894

+ taxes & licensing

25,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9300994
  • Stock #: M21171739
  • VIN: W1N4N4HB7MJ171739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cosmos Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black ARTICO/DINAMICA
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 25,500 KM

Vehicle Description

10.25" Central Media Display, 10.25" Instrument Cluster Display, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC® (239), Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Ambient Lighting, AMG Line, AMG Velour Floor Mats, AMG® Style Front & Rear Bumpers, Apple CarPlay, Auto Dimming Rearview & Driver's Side Mirrors, Blind Spot Assist, EASY-PACK Tailgate, eCall System, Enhanced Engine Sound, Exterior Power Folding Mirrors, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Google Android Auto, High Definition (HD) Radio, KEYLESS GO Package, KEYLESS GO®, MBUX Advanced Functions, Mirror Package, MULTIBEAM LED Headlamps, Off-Road Engineering Package, Preinstallation for Live Traffic Information, Premium Package, Radio: Connect 20, Silver Steering Wheel Shift Paddles, Smartphone Integration, Sport Nappa Leather Steering Wheel, Sport Package, Sport Seats, Technology Package, Vehicle Exit Warning, Wheels: 19" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke Aero, Wireless Charging. Recent Arrival! 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 Black Metallic 8-Speed Manual 2.0L I4 DOHC Turbocharged 4MATIC® We take all TRADE-IN vehicles, Mercedes-Benz or other make and models as well! Contact us now to ask for an appraisal and arrange for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

604-736-7411

