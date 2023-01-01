Menu
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

35,111 KM

Details Features

$49,899

+ tax & licensing
$49,899

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

4MATIC SUV

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

35,111KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10079835
  • Stock #: 26UBNA85598
  • VIN: W1N0G8EB8MV285598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UBNA85598
  • Mileage 35,111 KM

Vehicle Features

Trim

Leather upholstery

Additional Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

