2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE

13,000 KM

Details

$79,995

+ tax & licensing
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

604-736-7411

GLE 450

Location

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

13,000KM
Used
  • Stock #: 23382500A
  • VIN: 4JGFB5KB6MA496966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black Textured Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 13,000 KM

Vehicle Description

360 Camera, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC®, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Active Steering Assist, Active Stop-and-Go Assist, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Advanced LED High Performance Lighting System, AIR BALANCE Package, AMG Exterior Package, AMG® Style Front & Rear Bumpers, Burmester Surround Sound System, Climate Comfort Front Seats, Comfort Package, Dash Cam, Driving Assistance Package, ENERGIZING Comfort, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Enhanced Stop-and-Go, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Armrests, Heated Rear Seats, Intelligent Drive Package, KEYLESS GO Package, KEYLESS GO®, Leather Upholstery, Luxury Front Headrests, MBUX Interior Assist, Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage, Parking Package, Premium Package, PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side, PRE-SAFE® PLUS, Route-Based Speed Adaptation, Soft Close Doors, Sport Package, Technology Package, Trailer Hitch, Warmth Comfort Package, Wheels: 20" AMG 5-Twin Spoke Aero, Wheels: 21" AMG Multi-Spoke. Recent Arrival! 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 450 Polar White 9-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 4MATIC® Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value upfront every time. We also back it up with a complimentary market value report, so you know you are getting the best deal! With no additional fees, there's no surprises either, the price you see is the price you pay, just add the taxes! Our advertised price includes a $695 administration fee. Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver goes through a rigorous, high-quality cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. We provide full transparency on the history of our vehicles by offering a free CarFax Vehicle History report. We offer flexible financing options for most of our quality Pre-Owned Vehicles. We also offer leasing options on Pre-Owned Vehicles, ask for more details and a quote today! Mercedes-Benz Vancouver is located at 550 Terminal Ave in Vancouver British Columbia. We are taking every precaution to keep our staff and customers safe. If you prefer not to visit the dealership, we can bring the car to you! We also offer video consultations to help guide you through your purchase. Call or submit a request to schedule a video consultation with one of our sales representatives today.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

