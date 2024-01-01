$70,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE
GLE 450
Location
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver
550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3
604-736-7411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Selenite Grey Met
- Interior Colour Black Artico
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # B21299985
- Mileage 16,000 KM
Vehicle Description
360 Camera, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC®, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Active Steering Assist, Active Stop-and-Go Assist, Aluminum Running Boards, AMG Exterior Package, AMG® Style Front & Rear Bumpers, Burmester Surround Sound System, Driving Assistance Package, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Enhanced Stop-and-Go, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Heated Front Armrests, Heated Rear Seats, Intelligent Drive Package, KEYLESS GO Package, KEYLESS GO®, Night Package, Parking Package, Premium Package, PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side, PRE-SAFE® PLUS, Route-Based Speed Adaptation, Soft Close Doors, Trailer Hitch, Warmth Comfort Package, Wheels: 20" AMG Bicolour 5-Twin Spoke Aero, Wheels: 21" AMG Bicolour Multi-Spoke. Recent Arrival! 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 450 Selenite Gray Metallic 9-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 4MATIC® Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value upfront every time. We also back it up with a complimentary market value report, so you know you are getting the best deal! With no additional fees, there's no surprises either, the price you see is the price you pay, just add the taxes! Our advertised price includes a $695 administration fee. Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver goes through a rigorous, high-quality cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. We provide full transparency on the history of our vehicles by offering a free CarFax Vehicle History report. We offer flexible financing options for most of our quality Pre-Owned Vehicles. We also offer leasing options on Pre-Owned Vehicles, ask for more details and a quote today! Mercedes-Benz Vancouver is located at 550 Terminal Ave in Vancouver British Columbia. We are taking every precaution to keep our staff and customers safe. If you prefer not to visit the dealership, we can bring the car to you! We also offer video consultations to help guide you through your purchase. Call or submit a request to schedule a video consultation with one of our sales representatives today.
Vehicle Features
