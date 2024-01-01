$59,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE
GLE 350
Location
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver
550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3
604-736-7411
$59,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met
- Interior Colour Black Artico
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 53,000 KM
Vehicle Description
360 Camera, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC®, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Parking Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Active Steering Assist, Active Stop-and-Go Assist, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Advanced LED High Performance Lighting System, Aluminum Running Boards, Burmester Surround Sound System, Dash Cam, Driving Assistance Package, Enhanced Stop & Go, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Head-Up Display, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Intelligent Drive Package, KEYLESS GO Package, KEYLESS GO®, MBUX Interior Assist, Parking Package, Premium Package, PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side, PRE-SAFE® PLUS, Route-Based Speed Adaptation, Technology Package, Wheels: 20" Bicolour MB 5-Spoke. Odometer is 3793 kilometers below market average! Recent Arrival! 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 350 Obsidian Black Metallic 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 Turbocharged 4MATIC® This vehicle is being offered to you by Mercedes-Benz Vancouver, your trusted destination for premium used cars in the heart of the city! For over 50 years, we have proudly served the Vancouver market, delivering unparalleled excellence in the automotive industry. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver. We analyze real live market data to ensure that our cars are priced competitively, reflecting the current market trends. This commitment to transparency means you get the best value for your investment. We are proud to be recognized as one of AutoTrader's Best Price Dealers in 2023. This prestigious award underscores our commitment to providing fair and competitive prices, ensuring that you receive exceptional value with every purchase. With no additional fees, there's no surprises either, the price you see is the price you pay, just add the taxes! Our advertised price includes a $695 administration fee. Every car at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver undergoes an extensive reconditioning process, ensuring it reaches the pinnacle of performance and aesthetics. Our certified and licensed technicians meticulously inspect each vehicle, guaranteeing it meets the highest standards of quality and reliability. We provide full transparency on the history of our vehicles by offering a free CarFax Vehicle History report and maintenance history when available. To make your dream car more accessible, Mercedes-Benz Vancouver offers flexible financing & leasing options tailored to your needs. Our finance experts work with you to find the best terms and rates, ensuring a hassle-free and convenient financing experience. Drive away in your desired vehicle with confidence, knowing you've secured a financing or leasing plan that suits your lifestyle. Conveniently located at 550 Terminal Ave, our state-of-the-art facility is just minutes away from the Vancouver core. To enhance your experience, we offer complimentary valet parking ensuring a seamless and stress-free visit. Call or submit a request for more information today!
Vehicle Features
604-736-7411