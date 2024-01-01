Menu
Account
Sign In
360 Camera, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC®, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Parking Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Active Steering Assist, Active Stop-and-Go Assist, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Advanced LED High Performance Lighting System, Aluminum Running Boards, Burmester Surround Sound System, Dash Cam, Driving Assistance Package, Enhanced Stop & Go, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Head-Up Display, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Intelligent Drive Package, KEYLESS GO Package, KEYLESS GO®, MBUX Interior Assist, Parking Package, Premium Package, PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side, PRE-SAFE® PLUS, Route-Based Speed Adaptation, Technology Package, Wheels: 20 Bicolour MB 5-Spoke. Odometer is 3793 kilometers below market average! Recent Arrival! 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 350 Obsidian Black Metallic 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 Turbocharged 4MATIC® This vehicle is being offered to you by Mercedes-Benz Vancouver, your trusted destination for premium used cars in the heart of the city! For over 50 years, we have proudly served the Vancouver market, delivering unparalleled excellence in the automotive industry. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver. We analyze real live market data to ensure that our cars are priced competitively, reflecting the current market trends. This commitment to transparency means you get the best value for your investment. We are proud to be recognized as one of AutoTraders Best Price Dealers in 2023. This prestigious award underscores our commitment to providing fair and competitive prices, ensuring that you receive exceptional value with every purchase. With no additional fees, theres no surprises either, the price you see is the price you pay, just add the taxes! Our advertised price includes a $695 administration fee. Every car at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver undergoes an extensive reconditioning process, ensuring it reaches the pinnacle of performance and aesthetics. Our certified and licensed technicians meticulously inspect each vehicle, guaranteeing it meets the highest standards of quality and reliability. We provide full transparency on the history of our vehicles by offering a free CarFax Vehicle History report and maintenance history when available. To make your dream car more accessible, Mercedes-Benz Vancouver offers flexible financing & leasing options tailored to your needs. Our finance experts work with you to find the best terms and rates, ensuring a hassle-free and convenient financing experience. Drive away in your desired vehicle with confidence, knowing youve secured a financing or leasing plan that suits your lifestyle. Conveniently located at 550 Terminal Ave, our state-of-the-art facility is just minutes away from the Vancouver core. To enhance your experience, we offer complimentary valet parking ensuring a seamless and stress-free visit. Call or submit a request for more information today!

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE

53,000 KM

Details Description Features

$59,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE 350

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE 350

Location

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

604-736-7411

  1. 11339170
  2. 11339170
  3. 11339170
  4. 11339170
Contact Seller

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
53,000KM
VIN 4JGFB4KB7MA362476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black Artico
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Description

360 Camera, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC®, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Parking Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Active Steering Assist, Active Stop-and-Go Assist, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Advanced LED High Performance Lighting System, Aluminum Running Boards, Burmester Surround Sound System, Dash Cam, Driving Assistance Package, Enhanced Stop & Go, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Head-Up Display, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Intelligent Drive Package, KEYLESS GO Package, KEYLESS GO®, MBUX Interior Assist, Parking Package, Premium Package, PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side, PRE-SAFE® PLUS, Route-Based Speed Adaptation, Technology Package, Wheels: 20" Bicolour MB 5-Spoke. Odometer is 3793 kilometers below market average! Recent Arrival! 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 350 Obsidian Black Metallic 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 Turbocharged 4MATIC® This vehicle is being offered to you by Mercedes-Benz Vancouver, your trusted destination for premium used cars in the heart of the city! For over 50 years, we have proudly served the Vancouver market, delivering unparalleled excellence in the automotive industry. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver. We analyze real live market data to ensure that our cars are priced competitively, reflecting the current market trends. This commitment to transparency means you get the best value for your investment. We are proud to be recognized as one of AutoTrader's Best Price Dealers in 2023. This prestigious award underscores our commitment to providing fair and competitive prices, ensuring that you receive exceptional value with every purchase. With no additional fees, there's no surprises either, the price you see is the price you pay, just add the taxes! Our advertised price includes a $695 administration fee. Every car at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver undergoes an extensive reconditioning process, ensuring it reaches the pinnacle of performance and aesthetics. Our certified and licensed technicians meticulously inspect each vehicle, guaranteeing it meets the highest standards of quality and reliability. We provide full transparency on the history of our vehicles by offering a free CarFax Vehicle History report and maintenance history when available. To make your dream car more accessible, Mercedes-Benz Vancouver offers flexible financing & leasing options tailored to your needs. Our finance experts work with you to find the best terms and rates, ensuring a hassle-free and convenient financing experience. Drive away in your desired vehicle with confidence, knowing you've secured a financing or leasing plan that suits your lifestyle. Conveniently located at 550 Terminal Ave, our state-of-the-art facility is just minutes away from the Vancouver core. To enhance your experience, we offer complimentary valet parking ensuring a seamless and stress-free visit. Call or submit a request for more information today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS GLS 450 for sale in Vancouver, BC
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS GLS 450 43,000 KM $97,995 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class V8 for sale in Vancouver, BC
2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class V8 52,953 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 for sale in Vancouver, BC
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 36,000 KM $41,995 + tax & lic

Email Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

Call Dealer

604-736-XXXX

(click to show)

604-736-7411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

604-736-7411

Contact Seller
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE