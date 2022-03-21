Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 MINI Cooper

33,866 KM

Details Description Features

$40,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2021 MINI Cooper

2021 MINI Cooper

Convertible

Watch This Vehicle

2021 MINI Cooper

Convertible

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

  1. 8731163
  2. 8731163
  3. 8731163
  4. 8731163
  5. 8731163
  6. 8731163
  7. 8731163
  8. 8731163
  9. 8731163
  10. 8731163
  11. 8731163
  12. 8731163
  13. 8731163
  14. 8731163
  15. 8731163
  16. 8731163
  17. 8731163
  18. 8731163
  19. 8731163
  20. 8731163
Contact Seller

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

33,866KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8731163
  • Stock #: P0427
  • VIN: WMWWJ3C05M3M22769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Met
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 33,866 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Subaru Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned car, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership!

Vehicle Features

Midnight Black Metallic Paint
Premier
Park Assistant (Incl 508 PDC Front/Rear)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2019 Land Rover Rang...
 39,836 KM
$96,800 + tax & lic
2020 Subaru WRX 4Dr ...
 24,313 KM
$39,750 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee 4...
 77,900 KM
$30,800 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory