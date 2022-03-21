$40,995+ tax & licensing
2021 MINI Cooper
Convertible
Location
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
33,866KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8731163
- Stock #: P0427
- VIN: WMWWJ3C05M3M22769
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Met
- Body Style Convertible
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 33,866 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy from OpenRoad Subaru Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned car, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership!
Vehicle Features
Midnight Black Metallic Paint
Premier
Park Assistant (Incl 508 PDC Front/Rear)
