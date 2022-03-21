2021 MINI Cooper

$40,995 + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 8 6 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8731163

8731163 Stock #: P0427

P0427 VIN: WMWWJ3C05M3M22769

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Midnight Black Met

Body Style Convertible

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 33,866 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Midnight Black Metallic Paint Premier Park Assistant (Incl 508 PDC Front/Rear)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.