2021 Nissan Kicks

26,957 KM

Details

$30,750

+ tax & licensing
$30,750

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

2021 Nissan Kicks

2021 Nissan Kicks

SR

2021 Nissan Kicks

SR

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

$30,750

+ taxes & licensing

26,957KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9622816
  • Stock #: ML6092
  • VIN: 3N1CP5DV0ML487806

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 26,957 KM

Vehicle Description

$30750 + $195 Doc. fee***Two-tone paint, No Accidents, One Owner, Balance of Manufacturer Warranty***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Proximity Key
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

