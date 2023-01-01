$30,750+ tax & licensing
ML Motors
2021 Nissan Kicks
SR
Location
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
26,957KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9622816
- Stock #: ML6092
- VIN: 3N1CP5DV0ML487806
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 26,957 KM
Vehicle Description
$30750 + $195 Doc. fee***Two-tone paint, No Accidents, One Owner, Balance of Manufacturer Warranty***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Proximity Key
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
