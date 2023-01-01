$26,750+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Qashqai
SV
2021 Nissan Qashqai
SV
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-715-5117
$26,750
+ taxes & licensing
32,692KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JN1BJ1BW1MW430042
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 32,692 KM
Vehicle Description
$26750 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
$26,750
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-715-5117
2021 Nissan Qashqai