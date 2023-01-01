Menu
<p>$26750 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***</p><p>***Dealer number #31142***</p>

2021 Nissan Qashqai

32,692 KM

$26,750

+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Qashqai

SV

2021 Nissan Qashqai

SV

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-715-5117

$26,750

+ taxes & licensing

32,692KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JN1BJ1BW1MW430042

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 32,692 KM

$26750 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***

***Dealer number #31142***

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Sunroof / Moonroof

CD Player

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

