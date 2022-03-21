$41,750+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD
23,975KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8806679
- VIN: 5N1AT3BB5MC741692
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 23,975 KM
Vehicle Description
$41750 + $195 Doc. fee ***Balance of Manufacturer Warranty Till June 05 2025, Finnancing Available OAC***
***Mint Condition, One Owner, No Accidents***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Balance of Factory Warranty
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
