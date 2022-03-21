Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Nissan Rogue

23,975 KM

Details Description Features

$41,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$41,750

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Contact Seller
2021 Nissan Rogue

2021 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

Contact Seller

$41,750

+ taxes & licensing

23,975KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8806679
  • VIN: 5N1AT3BB5MC741692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 23,975 KM

Vehicle Description

$41750 + $195 Doc. fee ***Balance of Manufacturer Warranty Till June 05 2025, Finnancing Available OAC***

***Mint Condition, One Owner, No Accidents***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Balance of Factory Warranty
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ML Motors

2002 Toyota Camry LE
 225,629 KM
$4,750 + tax & lic
2009 Honda Fit LX
 150,769 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
1997 Mercedes-Benz E...
 204,370 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic

Email ML Motors

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory