Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Nissan Rogue

17,290 KM

Details Description Features

$45,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$45,950

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Contact Seller
2021 Nissan Rogue

2021 Nissan Rogue

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Nissan Rogue

Platinum

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

  1. 1683781280
  2. 1683781283
  3. 1683781285
  4. 1683781288
  5. 1683781291
  6. 1683781293
  7. 1683781296
  8. 1683781298
  9. 1683781300
  10. 1683781303
  11. 1683781305
  12. 1683781307
  13. 1683781308
  14. 1683781310
  15. 1683781312
Contact Seller

$45,950

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
17,290KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9936524
  • Stock #: ML6135
  • VIN: JN8AT3DD2MW316274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 17,290 KM

Vehicle Description

$45950 + $195 Doc. fee***One owner, No Accidents***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ML Motors

2021 Nissan Rogue Pl...
 17,290 KM
$45,950 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Corolla
135,398 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda CX-5 GS
 122,130 KM
$18,750 + tax & lic

Email ML Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory