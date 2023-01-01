Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Nissan Versa

67,466 KM

Details Features

$23,199

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Nissan Versa

1.6 SV CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Nissan Versa

1.6 SV CVT

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$23,199

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
67,466KM
Used
VIN 3N1CN8EV2ML882415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UCBA82415
  • Mileage 67,466 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

Used 2016 Audi SQ5 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Vancouver, BC
2016 Audi SQ5 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic 153,658 KM $24,941 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited Pkg CVT for sale in Vancouver, BC
2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited Pkg CVT 173,217 KM $15,118 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Subaru Impreza 4Dr Sport CVT for sale in Vancouver, BC
2022 Subaru Impreza 4Dr Sport CVT 5,732 KM $32,656 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,199

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2021 Nissan Versa