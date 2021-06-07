Menu
2021 NIU M+ Sport

1 KM

Details Description

$2,899

+ tax & licensing
$2,899

+ taxes & licensing

Vespa Metro

604-688-3772

2021 NIU M+ Sport

2021 NIU M+ Sport

2021 NIU M+ Sport

Location

Vespa Metro

590 Clark Dr, Vancouver, BC V5L 3H7

604-688-3772

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$2,899

+ taxes & licensing

1KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7195133
  • Stock #: 0009
  • VIN: R1NDEY1T3M1000009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Scooter / Moped
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 0009
  • Mileage 1 KM

Vehicle Description

METRONIU is now OPEN

We are the first authorized NIU electric scooter dealership in Vancouver with a physical showroom to display a variety of models and colours. Our team of scooterist have over 100 years of combined scootering experience. We are excited to showcase these premium NIU electric scooters.We live and breathe scooters and welcome you to come join us.

SUVI MAIL REBATE***$956.00***

NIU MQi+Sport Electric Scooter - Blue
$2899.00 + Tire Levy + tax
Out the door: $3258.08
$956 in MAIL-IN-REBATE(SUVI BC)
$2302.08 after Mail-in-Rebate

Vespa Metro

Vespa Metro

Vespa Metro Vancouver

590 Clark Dr, Vancouver, BC V5L 3H7

