Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Piaggio MP3 500

1 KM

Details Description

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Vespa Metro

604-688-3772

Contact Seller
2021 Piaggio MP3 500

2021 Piaggio MP3 500

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Piaggio MP3 500

Location

Vespa Metro

590 Clark Dr, Vancouver, BC V5L 3H7

604-688-3772

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

1KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7469607
  • Stock #: 0083
  • VIN: ZAPTA10X3M5200083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Scooter / Moped
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 0083
  • Mileage 1 KM

Vehicle Description

Vespa Metro Vancouver proudly serving Vancouver for over 10 years. We are your SPECIALIZED Vespa and Piaggio scooter shop. Our team members all ride scooters and our fully trained and Piaggio Certified Technicians are Scooterist.  We welcome Trade-ins on all makes and models! Come visit our Sales and Service department at 590 Clark Drive.

2021 PIAGGIO MP3 500 HPE SPORT - MATT BLACK

$10995(MSRP) + $865 (Freight/PDI/Doc/Tire Levy) + tax
Out the door: $13828.20

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vespa Metro

2021 NIU M+ Sport
 1 KM
$2,899 + tax & lic
2021 NIU M+ Sport
 1 KM
$2,899 + tax & lic
2021 NIU M+ Sport
 1 KM
$2,899 + tax & lic

Email Vespa Metro

Vespa Metro

Vespa Metro

Vespa Metro Vancouver

590 Clark Dr, Vancouver, BC V5L 3H7

Call Dealer

604-688-XXXX

(click to show)

604-688-3772

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory