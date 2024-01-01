$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Porsche Panamera
4S Ehybrid | Porsche CPO
Location
Encore Auto Group
8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9
(604) 861-8975
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Plug-In Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 16,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free
Premium Package
Sport Package
Assistance Package
Storage Package
Smoking Package
Carfax is available upon request
*Note some cars are kept at offsite storage facility. Please make an appointment with us before visiting.
Price listed before government tax and dealership doc fee $595
Financing and Leasing available on OAC (Subject to finance & lease fee charges)
Dealer 50009
www.encoreautogroup.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
