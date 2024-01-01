Menu
<p>Accident Free </p><p>Premium Package </p><p>Sport Package </p><p>Assistance Package </p><p>Storage Package </p><p>Smoking Package </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Carfax is available upon request</span></p><p> </p><div><span style=font-size: 12pt;>*Note some cars are kept at offsite storage facility. Please make an appointment with us before visiting.</span></div><div><br /><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Price listed before government tax and dealership doc fee $595 </span></p><br /><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Financing and Leasing available on OAC (Subject to finance & lease fee charges)</span></p><br /><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Dealer 50009 </span></p><br /><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>www.encoreautogroup.ca</span></p><br /><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>604.861.8975</span></p></div>

2021 Porsche Panamera

16,500 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
4S Ehybrid | Porsche CPO

4S Ehybrid | Porsche CPO

11918486

2021 Porsche Panamera

4S Ehybrid | Porsche CPO

Location

Encore Auto Group

8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

(604) 861-8975

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
16,500KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Plug-In Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 16,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free 

Premium Package 

Sport Package 

Assistance Package 

Storage Package 

Smoking Package 

Carfax is available upon request

 

*Note some cars are kept at offsite storage facility. Please make an appointment with us before visiting.

Price listed before government tax and dealership doc fee $595 


Financing and Leasing available on OAC (Subject to finance & lease fee charges)


Dealer 50009 


www.encoreautogroup.ca


604.861.8975

Encore Auto Group

Encore Auto Group

8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

Encore Auto Group

(604) 861-8975

2021 Porsche Panamera