$124,000+ taxes & licensing
2021 Porsche Panamera
4S E-Hybrid | Porsche CPO
2021 Porsche Panamera
4S E-Hybrid | Porsche CPO
Location
Encore Auto Group
8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9
(604) 861-8975
Certified
$124,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,150 KM
Vehicle Description
New to our inventory this highly optioned and very sought after Sport Turismo 4S Ehybrid Panamera.
Accident Free and Porsche CPO to 2027 7 7 for peace of mind when purchasing. Pure EV mode over 50KM range
Highlight options include Premium Plus Package
Sport package including PDCC, rear axle steer and valvetronic sport exhaust.
Assistance package include ACC, lane keep and blind spot assist, HUD
More with a full list of options.
Full leather interior in black
Jet black exterior metallic paint
BOSE Surround Sound System
We offer flexible lease program on OAC
Financing is also available on OAC
Carfax report available
D50009
Price listed is before any government taxes
National wide transportation available
We welcome your trade-in.
This vehicle is ready for immediate delivery
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Encore Auto Group
Email Encore Auto Group
Encore Auto Group
Call Dealer
(604) 861-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
(604) 861-8975