<p>New to our inventory this highly optioned and very sought after Sport Turismo 4S Ehybrid Panamera.</p><p>Accident Free and Porsche CPO to 2027 7 7 for peace of mind when purchasing. Pure EV mode over 50KM range </p><p>Highlight options include Premium Plus Package </p><p>Sport package including PDCC, rear axle steer and valvetronic sport exhaust. </p><p>Assistance package include ACC, lane keep and blind spot assist, HUD </p><p>More with a full list of options. </p><p>Full leather interior in black </p><p>Jet black exterior metallic paint </p><p>BOSE Surround Sound System </p><p> </p><p>We offer flexible lease program on OAC</p><p>Financing is also available on OAC</p><p> </p><p>Carfax report available </p><p>D50009 </p><p>Price listed is before any government taxes </p><p>National wide transportation available </p><p>We welcome your trade-in. </p><p> </p><p>This vehicle is ready for immediate delivery</p>

2021 Porsche Panamera

16,150 KM

$124,000

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Porsche Panamera

4S E-Hybrid | Porsche CPO

12944805

2021 Porsche Panamera

4S E-Hybrid | Porsche CPO

Encore Auto Group

8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

(604) 861-8975

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$124,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
16,150KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WP0CK2A79ML191453

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,150 KM

New to our inventory this highly optioned and very sought after Sport Turismo 4S Ehybrid Panamera.

Accident Free and Porsche CPO to 2027 7 7 for peace of mind when purchasing. Pure EV mode over 50KM range 

Highlight options include Premium Plus Package 

Sport package including PDCC, rear axle steer and valvetronic sport exhaust. 

Assistance package include ACC, lane keep and blind spot assist, HUD 

More with a full list of options. 

Full leather interior in black 

Jet black exterior metallic paint 

BOSE Surround Sound System 

 

We offer flexible lease program on OAC

Financing is also available on OAC

 

Carfax report available 

D50009 

Price listed is before any government taxes 

National wide transportation available 

We welcome your trade-in. 

 

This vehicle is ready for immediate delivery

Encore Auto Group

Encore Auto Group

8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

$124,000

Encore Auto Group

(604) 861-8975

2021 Porsche Panamera