2021 RAM 1500

$64,848 + taxes & licensing 1 8 , 7 5 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9265084

9265084 Stock #: 26UIAA40581

26UIAA40581 VIN: 1C6SRFVT5MN640581

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl

Interior Colour Vinyl/cloth Front Bucket Seats - Black / Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 26UIAA40581

Mileage 18,750 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.