Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 RAM 1500

18,750 KM

Details Description Features

$64,848

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$64,848

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

Crew Cab 4x4 (DT Sport SWB

Watch This Vehicle

2021 RAM 1500

Crew Cab 4x4 (DT Sport SWB

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

  1. 9265084
  2. 9265084
  3. 9265084
  4. 9265084
  5. 9265084
  6. 9265084
  7. 9265084
  8. 9265084
  9. 9265084
  10. 9265084
  11. 9265084
  12. 9265084
  13. 9265084
  14. 9265084
  15. 9265084
  16. 9265084
  17. 9265084
Contact Seller

$64,848

+ taxes & licensing

18,750KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9265084
  • Stock #: 26UIAA40581
  • VIN: 1C6SRFVT5MN640581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Interior Colour Vinyl/cloth Front Bucket Seats - Black / Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UIAA40581
  • Mileage 18,750 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Subaru Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned car, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership!

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2021 RAM 1500 Crew C...
 18,750 KM
$64,848 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru Outback ...
 13,523 KM
$49,583 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz E...
 42,050 KM
$72,895 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory