2021 Subaru Forester

18,117 KM

$35,989

+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru Forester

Limited CVT

2021 Subaru Forester

Limited CVT

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$35,989

+ taxes & licensing

18,117KM
Used
VIN JF2SKEUC0MH472423

  • Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNB72423
  • Mileage 18,117 KM

2 KEYS + MANUAL

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$35,989

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2021 Subaru Forester