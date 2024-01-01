$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru Forester
Premier CVT
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
Used
55,551KM
VIN JF2SKEXC1MH525030
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
- Interior Colour Brown
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 55,551 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
2021 Subaru Forester