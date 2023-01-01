2021 Subaru Forester...

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 , 1 8 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9480573

9480573 Stock #: 26UTNA72423

26UTNA72423 VIN: JF2SKEUC0MH472423

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Met

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 8,187 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.