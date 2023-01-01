Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Subaru Forester

8,187 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2021 Subaru Forester

2021 Subaru Forester

Limited CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Subaru Forester

Limited CVT

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

8,187KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9480573
  • Stock #: 26UTNA72423
  • VIN: JF2SKEUC0MH472423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 8,187 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2021 Subaru Forester...
 8,187 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Subaru WRX STI ...
 25,336 KM
$50,985 + tax & lic
2019 Audi Q7 3.0T Te...
 60,400 KM
$50,786 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory