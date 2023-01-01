$36,119+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru Outback
2.4L Limited XT Turbo
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
67,413KM
Used
VIN 4S4BTHND5M3167707
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UTNA67707
- Mileage 67,413 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2 KEYS+MANUAL
