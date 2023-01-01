Menu
2021 Subaru Outback

67,413 KM

Details Features

$36,119

+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru Outback

2.4L Limited XT Turbo

2021 Subaru Outback

2.4L Limited XT Turbo

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$36,119

+ taxes & licensing

67,413KM
Used
VIN 4S4BTHND5M3167707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA67707
  • Mileage 67,413 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS+MANUAL

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

2021 Subaru Outback