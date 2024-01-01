Menu
2021 Subaru Outback

13,298 KM

Details Features

+ tax & licensing
2.4L Limited XT Turbo

2.4L Limited XT Turbo

Location

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

+ taxes & licensing

13,298KM
Used
VIN 4S4BTHNDXM3168559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA68559
  • Mileage 13,298 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

