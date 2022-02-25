$45,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$45,995
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2021 Subaru WRX
2021 Subaru WRX
4Dr Sport-Tech w/ Eyesight CVT
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$45,995
+ taxes & licensing
10,298KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8329104
- Stock #: P0351
- VIN: JF1VA1P64M8811333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P0351
- Mileage 10,298 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9