2021 Subaru WRX

10,298 KM

Details

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

4Dr Sport-Tech w/ Eyesight CVT

4Dr Sport-Tech w/ Eyesight CVT

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

10,298KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8329104
  • Stock #: P0351
  • VIN: JF1VA1P64M8811333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P0351
  • Mileage 10,298 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

