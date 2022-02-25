2021 Subaru WRX

$45,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 , 2 9 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8329104

8329104 Stock #: P0351

P0351 VIN: JF1VA1P64M8811333

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P0351

Mileage 10,298 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.