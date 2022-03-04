Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Subaru WRX

15,973 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2021 Subaru WRX

2021 Subaru WRX

STI 4Dr Sport 6sp

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Subaru WRX

STI 4Dr Sport 6sp

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

15,973KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8644532
  • Stock #: P0404
  • VIN: JF1VA2U66M9802007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Met
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # P0404
  • Mileage 15,973 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2021 Subaru WRX STI ...
 15,973 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda Accord Se...
 80,861 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Subaru Legacy S...
 45,298 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory