2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

$31,910 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 6 , 3 7 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10074216

10074216 Stock #: 26UTNA35594

26UTNA35594 VIN: JF2GTAPC1M8335594

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 26UTNA35594

Mileage 26,373 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 1 Key +Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.