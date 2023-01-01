$31,910+ tax & licensing
$31,910
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Touring CVT
Location
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
26,373KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10074216
- Stock #: 26UTNA35594
- VIN: JF2GTAPC1M8335594
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 26,373 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
1 Key +Manual
