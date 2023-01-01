Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

6,728 KM

Details Features

$37,262

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,262

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited CVT

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$37,262

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
6,728KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10159080
  • Stock #: 26UTNA28724
  • VIN: JF2GTHNC3M8328724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA28724
  • Mileage 6,728 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2020 Subaru Outback ...
 52,569 KM
$39,119 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru XV Cross...
 103,363 KM
$27,911 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Trax ...
 49,616 KM
$17,517 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory