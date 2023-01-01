Menu
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

12,751 KM

Details Features

$37,251

+ tax & licensing
$37,251

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited CVT

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited CVT

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$37,251

+ taxes & licensing

12,751KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10162743
  • Stock #: 26UTNA87078
  • VIN: JF2GTHNC7M8387078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA87078
  • Mileage 12,751 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

