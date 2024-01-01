Menu
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

34,248 KM

$29,477

+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring CVT

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring CVT

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$29,477

+ taxes & licensing

34,248KM
Used
VIN JF2GTAPC4M8674799

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA74799
  • Mileage 34,248 KM

2 KEYS + MANUAL

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

