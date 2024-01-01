$29,477+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Touring CVT
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Touring CVT
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$29,477
+ taxes & licensing
34,248KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JF2GTAPC4M8674799
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UTNA74799
- Mileage 34,248 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2 KEYS + MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION (2) 58,521 KM $24,989 + tax & lic
2019 Honda HR-V Sport-HS 4WD 54,126 KM $27,160 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Prius c Technology 50,523 KM $20,734 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
Call Dealer
778-945-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$29,477
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek