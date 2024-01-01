$29,269+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Outdoor CVT
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$29,269
+ taxes & licensing
46,214KM
Used
VIN JF2GTHSC4MH346847
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UTNA46847
- Mileage 46,214 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2 KEYS + MANUAL
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek