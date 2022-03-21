Menu
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

7,363 KM

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Outdoor CVT

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

7,363KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8696207
  • Stock #: P0417
  • VIN: JF2GTHSC9MH284877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Plasma Yellow Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P0417
  • Mileage 7,363 KM

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + NO MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

