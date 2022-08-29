$37,850+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,850
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Touring CVT
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$37,850
+ taxes & licensing
19,665KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9218896
- Stock #: 26UBNA34276
- VIN: JF2GTAPC4M8334276
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UBNA34276
- Mileage 19,665 KM
Vehicle Features
2 KEYS + MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9