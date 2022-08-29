Menu
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

19,665 KM

$37,850

+ tax & licensing
$37,850

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring CVT

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring CVT

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$37,850

+ taxes & licensing

19,665KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9218896
  Stock #: 26UBNA34276
  VIN: JF2GTAPC4M8334276

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Met
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 26UBNA34276
  Mileage 19,665 KM

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

