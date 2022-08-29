2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

$37,850 + taxes & licensing 1 9 , 6 6 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9218896

9218896 Stock #: 26UBNA34276

26UBNA34276 VIN: JF2GTAPC4M8334276

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Met

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 26UBNA34276

Mileage 19,665 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.