2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

$31,041 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 9 , 6 3 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 9953159

9953159 Stock #: 26UTNA19254

26UTNA19254 VIN: JF2GTABC1M8219254

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 26UTNA19254

Mileage 59,634 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.