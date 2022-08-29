Menu
2021 Tesla Model 3

5,930 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Honda

604-256-1359

2021 Tesla Model 3

2021 Tesla Model 3

2021 Tesla Model 3

Location

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-256-1359

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

5,930KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9293731
  • Stock #: P61270
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA5MF086127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 5,930 KM

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

