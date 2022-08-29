2021 Tesla Model 3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 , 9 3 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9293731

9293731 Stock #: P61270

P61270 VIN: 5YJ3E1EA5MF086127

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 5,930 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Rear Wheel Drive Additional Features 1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.