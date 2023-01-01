Menu
2021 Toyota C-HR

8,049 KM

Details

$32,980

+ tax & licensing
$32,980

+ taxes & licensing

BCS Auto Sales

604-261-3343

2021 Toyota C-HR

2021 Toyota C-HR

2021 Toyota C-HR

Location

BCS Auto Sales

1404 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6P 5Z9

604-261-3343

$32,980

+ taxes & licensing

8,049KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9578998
  • Stock #: 222208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 8,049 KM

BCS Auto Sales

BCS Auto Sales

1404 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6P 5Z9

