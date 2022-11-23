$35,611+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Camry
SE
D.V. Exotic Auto Group
8855 Laurel St Unit 105, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9
$35,611
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9361210
- Stock #: D294T
- VIN: 4T1S11AK0MU610129
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # D294T
- Mileage 14,092 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Toyota Camry SE With 14,092kms, Clean Carfax. It Features 203 Horsepower 2.5L Engine Paired With 8-Speed Shiftable Automatic Transmission, Bi-LED Combination Headlights With Black Accents And Auto On/Off Feature, Black Front Grille With Sport Mesh Insert, Color-Keyed Sport Side Rocker Panels, 18inch Black Machined-Finish Alloy Wheels, Single Exhaust With Dual Chrome Tips, Sport SofTex-Trimmed Front Seats, Leather-Trimmed Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel With Paddle Shifters, 7inch Touchscreen, Android Auto & Applecarplay, SIRIUS, Connected Services With Safety Connect, Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Star Safety System, Ten Airbags, TPMS With Direct Pressure Readout, Heated Front Seats, Heated Power Outside Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Smart Key System, Rearview Camera, Blind Spot Monitor With Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Power Tilt/Slide Moonroof And Much More!DL# 40579Stock# D0294T$595 Documentation FeeLease&Finance At Low Interest Rate, O.A.C.We Provide History, Service, Inspection Report And 15 Days Worry Free Warranty.DL# 40579
