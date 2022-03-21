$31,980+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-649-1975
2021 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback CVT Nightshade Edition Package
Location
Blue Star Motors
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
604-649-1975
$31,980
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8803943
- Stock #: 6418
- VIN: JTNK4MBE4M3117433
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,800 KM
Vehicle Description
A local accident free Toyota Corolla Hatchback. Well equipped with Nightshade Edition Package, Heated front cloth seats, Satellite radio, Usb input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Steering wheel controls, Heated leather wrapped steering wheel, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Blind spot monitoring, Rear cross traffic alert, Lane trace assist, Pre collision system, Radar adaptive cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Climate control, Keyless push button ignition, Remote start, Wireless charging, Carpet and all weather floor mats, Cargo cover, Back up camera, Black rear spoiler / badging / grille surround / side mirrors / shark fin antenna / door handles / side rockers, LED Headlights, 18 Black alloy wheels. 2.0L Inline 4 cylinder mated to a continuously variable transmission rated by the factory at 168hp / 151lb-ft. Balance of full factory warranty and extra ECP Platinum service agreement with extended warranty until 5 years or 100,000KM. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Blue Star Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.