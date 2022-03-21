Menu
2021 Toyota Corolla

16,800 KM

$31,980

+ tax & licensing
$31,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

2021 Toyota Corolla

2021 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback CVT Nightshade Edition Package

2021 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback CVT Nightshade Edition Package

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$31,980

+ taxes & licensing

16,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8803943
  • Stock #: 6418
  • VIN: JTNK4MBE4M3117433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,800 KM

Vehicle Description

A local accident free Toyota Corolla Hatchback. Well equipped with Nightshade Edition Package, Heated front cloth seats, Satellite radio, Usb input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Steering wheel controls, Heated leather wrapped steering wheel, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Blind spot monitoring, Rear cross traffic alert, Lane trace assist, Pre collision system, Radar adaptive cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Climate control, Keyless push button ignition, Remote start, Wireless charging, Carpet and all weather floor mats, Cargo cover, Back up camera, Black rear spoiler / badging / grille surround / side mirrors / shark fin antenna / door handles / side rockers, LED Headlights, 18 Black alloy wheels. 2.0L Inline 4 cylinder mated to a continuously variable transmission rated by the factory at 168hp / 151lb-ft. Balance of full factory warranty and extra ECP Platinum service agreement with extended warranty until 5 years or 100,000KM. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Anti-Theft

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

