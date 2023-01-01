$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4
PRIME XSE
Location
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
21,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9816763
- Stock #: B64260
- VIN: JTMGB3FV8MD016426
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 21,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Carter Honda
2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1