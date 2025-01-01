$65,000+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota Sienna
XLE AWD
2021 Toyota Sienna
XLE AWD
Location
Encore Auto Group
8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9
(604) 861-8975
$65,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 55,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free
Sienna has been modified with VIP style exterior bodykit, interior has been modified with first class lounge style rear second row seating. The third row is still in place.
This is a one of a kind Sienna.
Carfax is available upon request
*Note some cars are kept at offsite storage facility. Please make an appointment with us before visiting.
Price listed before government tax and dealership doc fee $595
Financing and Leasing available on OAC (Subject to finance & lease fee charges)
Dealer 50009
www.encoreautogroup.ca
604.861.8975
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Encore Auto Group
Email Encore Auto Group
Encore Auto Group
Call Dealer
(604) 861-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
(604) 861-8975