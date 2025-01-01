Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Accident Free</p><p>Sienna has been modified with VIP style exterior bodykit, interior has been modified with first class lounge style rear second row seating. The third row is still in place. </p><p>This is a one of a kind Sienna. </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Carfax is available upon request</span></p><p> </p><div><span style=font-size: 12pt;>*Note some cars are kept at offsite storage facility. Please make an appointment with us before visiting.</span></div><div><br /><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Price listed before government tax and dealership doc fee $595 </span></p><br /><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Financing and Leasing available on OAC (Subject to finance & lease fee charges)</span></p><br /><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Dealer 50009 </span></p><br /><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>www.encoreautogroup.ca</span></p><br /><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>604.861.8975</span></p></div>

2021 Toyota Sienna

55,000 KM

Details Description

$65,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota Sienna

XLE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12662178

2021 Toyota Sienna

XLE AWD

Location

Encore Auto Group

8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

(604) 861-8975

  1. 1750359601
  2. 1750359601
  3. 1750359601
  4. 1750359601
  5. 1750359601
  6. 1750359601
  7. 1750359601
  8. 1750359601
Contact Seller

$65,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
55,000KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 55,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free

Sienna has been modified with VIP style exterior bodykit, interior has been modified with first class lounge style rear second row seating. The third row is still in place. 

This is a one of a kind Sienna. 

Carfax is available upon request

 

*Note some cars are kept at offsite storage facility. Please make an appointment with us before visiting.

Price listed before government tax and dealership doc fee $595 


Financing and Leasing available on OAC (Subject to finance & lease fee charges)


Dealer 50009 


www.encoreautogroup.ca


604.861.8975

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Encore Auto Group

Used 2025 Lamborghini Urus SE for sale in Vancouver, BC
2025 Lamborghini Urus SE 1,200 KM SOLD
Used 2021 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG AMG G 63 for sale in Vancouver, BC
2021 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG AMG G 63 1,080 KM $236,000 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Porsche Cayenne GTS for sale in Vancouver, BC
2023 Porsche Cayenne GTS 23,500 KM $131,595 + tax & lic

Email Encore Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Encore Auto Group

Encore Auto Group

8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

Call Dealer

(604) 861-XXXX

(click to show)

(604) 861-8975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$65,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Encore Auto Group

(604) 861-8975

2021 Toyota Sienna