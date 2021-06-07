2021 Toyota Sienna

$58,980 + taxes & licensing 3 , 7 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7326203

7326203 Stock #: 6114

6114 VIN: 5tdgrkec8ms030580

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 3,700 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Cup Holder Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Windows Rear Defroster Additional Features Entertainment Package Auto Dimming Mirrors Rear View Camera Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

