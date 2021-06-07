Menu
2021 Toyota Sienna

3,700 KM

Details

$58,980

+ tax & licensing
$58,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Sienna

2021 Toyota Sienna

FWD

2021 Toyota Sienna

FWD

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$58,980

+ taxes & licensing

3,700KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7326203
  • Stock #: 6114
  • VIN: 5tdgrkec8ms030580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 3,700 KM

Vehicle Description

A local one owner accident free Toyota Sienna XSE Hybrid FWD 7-Passenger.  Well equipped with Technology package featuring Rear Seat Entertainment System, HDMI inputs and 2 sets of wireless headphones, Digital Display Rear View Mirror, Qi-Compatible Wireless Charging Tray, light indicator, JBL Clari-Fi Audio System w/12 Speakers, Intelligent Clearance Sonar, rear cross traffic brake, Rear Camera Washer, Wide Angle Backup Camera, 1500 Watt 120V Accessory Power Outlet (x2), Located in console box and right quarter trim, LED Fog Lamps including Premium Audio with Remote with 9” Display Screen, 8 Speakers, and featuring Embedded Navigation, Destination Assist, Remote Connect, Safety Connect, and Service Connect, 8-way Power Driver Seat, 20” Alloy Wheels and Sport Suspension, Premium LED Headlamps with Black Accents, Unique Front Grille with Black Surround, Power Moonroof. 2.5L Inline 4 cylinder mated to a continuously variable-speed automatic transmission rated by the factory at 245hp. Balance of full factory warranty. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment   Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975    Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com        Dealer # 10290        

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Rear View Camera
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

