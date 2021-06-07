2021 Toyota Sienna

+ taxes & licensing
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
A local one owner accident free Toyota Sienna XSE Hybrid FWD 7-Passenger. Well equipped with Technology package featuring Rear Seat Entertainment System, HDMI inputs and 2 sets of wireless headphones, Digital Display Rear View Mirror, Qi-Compatible Wireless Charging Tray, light indicator, JBL Clari-Fi Audio System w/12 Speakers, Intelligent Clearance Sonar, rear cross traffic brake, Rear Camera Washer, Wide Angle Backup Camera, 1500 Watt 120V Accessory Power Outlet (x2), Located in console box and right quarter trim, LED Fog Lamps including Premium Audio with Remote with 9” Display Screen, 8 Speakers, and featuring Embedded Navigation, Destination Assist, Remote Connect, Safety Connect, and Service Connect, 8-way Power Driver Seat, 20” Alloy Wheels and Sport Suspension, Premium LED Headlamps with Black Accents, Unique Front Grille with Black Surround, Power Moonroof. 2.5L Inline 4 cylinder mated to a continuously variable-speed automatic transmission rated by the factory at 245hp. Balance of full factory warranty. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7