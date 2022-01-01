2021 Volkswagen Jetta

$33,980 + taxes & licensing 2 , 9 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8097157

8097157 Stock #: 6283

6283 VIN: 3vww57bu1mm072488

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6283

Mileage 2,900 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Digital clock Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features Entertainment Package Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.