2021 Volkswagen Jetta

A local accident free Volkswagen Jetta Highline. Well equipped with R Line Package, Heated front leatherette seats, Heated rear seats, Dual zone climate control, Power tilt moonroof, Navigation, Satellite radio, My media, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Steering wheel controls, R-Line leather-wrapped heated sport steering wheel, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Blind spot monitoring, Rear traffic alert, Cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Drive mode select, Fishbone decorative inserts, Ambient lighting with customizable colours, Carpet and all weather floor mats, Back up camera, R-Line exterior design, R-Line badge on fenders, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, Fog lamps, 17 Viper alloy wheels. 1.4L Turbocharged inline 4 cylinder mated to a 6 speed manual transmission rated by the factory at 147hp / 184lb-ft. Balance of full factory warranty. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
