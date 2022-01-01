Menu
2021 Volkswagen Jetta

2,900 KM

$33,980

+ tax & licensing
Highline R Line Package

Highline R Line Package

Location

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

2,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8097157
  • Stock #: 6283
  • VIN: 3vww57bu1mm072488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 2,900 KM

Vehicle Description

A local accident free Volkswagen Jetta Highline. Well equipped with R Line Package, Heated front leatherette seats, Heated rear seats, Dual zone climate control, Power tilt moonroof, Navigation, Satellite radio, My media, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Steering wheel controls, R-Line leather-wrapped heated sport steering wheel, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Blind spot monitoring, Rear traffic alert, Cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Drive mode select, Fishbone decorative inserts, Ambient lighting with customizable colours, Carpet and all weather floor mats, Back up camera, R-Line exterior design, R-Line badge on fenders, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, Fog lamps, 17 Viper alloy wheels. 1.4L Turbocharged inline 4 cylinder mated to a 6 speed manual transmission rated by the factory at 147hp / 184lb-ft. Balance of full factory warranty. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.   Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Entertainment Package
Driver Side Airbag

