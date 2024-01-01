Menu
2021 Volkswagen Passat

77,933 KM

Details Features

$25,475

+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Passat

Highline 2.0T 6sp at w/Tip

2021 Volkswagen Passat

Highline 2.0T 6sp at w/Tip

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$25,475

+ taxes & licensing

77,933KM
Used
VIN 1VWBA7A32MC009744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tourmaline Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Titan Black Lthrette
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UIAA09744
  • Mileage 77,933 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

2021 Volkswagen Passat