$25,475+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Volkswagen Passat
Highline 2.0T 6sp at w/Tip
2021 Volkswagen Passat
Highline 2.0T 6sp at w/Tip
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$25,475
+ taxes & licensing
77,933KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1VWBA7A32MC009744
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tourmaline Blue Met
- Interior Colour Titan Black Lthrette
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UIAA09744
- Mileage 77,933 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2 KEYS + MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
2014 Honda Odyssey Touring 165,369 KM $20,642 + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Passat Highline 2.0T 6sp at w/Tip 77,933 KM $25,475 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Venue FWD Trend 62,390 KM $22,494 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
Call Dealer
778-945-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$25,475
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2021 Volkswagen Passat