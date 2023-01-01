$31,884+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,884
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2021 Volkswagen Passat
2021 Volkswagen Passat
Highline 2.0T 6sp at w/Tip
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$31,884
+ taxes & licensing
61,055KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9452890
- Stock #: 26UCBA06075
- VIN: 1VWBA7A33MC006075
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Met
- Interior Colour Titan Black Lthrette
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UCBA06075
- Mileage 61,055 KM
Vehicle Features
2 KEYS + MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9