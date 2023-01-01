$31,260+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan
United 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan
United 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$31,260
+ taxes & licensing
66,435KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3VV2B7AX6MM134507
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Cuzo Cloth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UCBA34507
- Mileage 66,435 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
1 KEY + MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
2016 Audi SQ5 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic 153,658 KM $24,941 + tax & lic
2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited Pkg CVT 173,217 KM $15,118 + tax & lic
2022 Subaru Impreza 4Dr Sport CVT 5,732 KM $32,656 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
Call Dealer
778-945-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$31,260
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan