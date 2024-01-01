Menu
The 2020 Audi Q5 Komfort is perfect for a family or your personal daily commuter. It seats 5 comfortably and allows you to enjoy luxuries such as rear view camera, panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, heated steering wheel, heated seats, Bluetooth Connectivity, heated power side mirrors, cruise control and so much more! Buy from OpenRoad Subaru Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned car, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership!

2022 Audi Q5

37,600 KM

$39,466

+ tax & licensing
2022 Audi Q5

45 2.0T Komfort quattro 7sp S Tronic

2022 Audi Q5

45 2.0T Komfort quattro 7sp S Tronic

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

37,600KM
Used
VIN WA1AAAFY4N2043976

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Okapi Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UIAB43976
  • Mileage 37,600 KM

The 2020 Audi Q5 Komfort is perfect for a family or your personal daily commuter. It seats 5 comfortably and allows you to enjoy luxuries such as rear view camera, panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, heated steering wheel, heated seats, Bluetooth Connectivity, heated power side mirrors, cruise control and so much more! Buy from OpenRoad Subaru Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned car, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership!

Additional Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

2022 Audi Q5