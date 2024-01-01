$39,466+ tax & licensing
2022 Audi Q5
45 2.0T Komfort quattro 7sp S Tronic
2022 Audi Q5
45 2.0T Komfort quattro 7sp S Tronic
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$39,466
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ibis White
- Interior Colour Okapi Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UIAB43976
- Mileage 37,600 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Audi Q5 Komfort is perfect for a family or your personal daily commuter. It seats 5 comfortably and allows you to enjoy luxuries such as rear view camera, panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, heated steering wheel, heated seats, Bluetooth Connectivity, heated power side mirrors, cruise control and so much more! Buy from OpenRoad Subaru Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned car, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
Call Dealer
778-945-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
778-945-3030