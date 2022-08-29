2022 BMW X3

$66,980 + taxes & licensing 9 , 8 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9047422

9047422 Stock #: 6472

6472 VIN: 5UX53DP04N9K59487

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6472

Mileage 9,800 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Digital clock Safety Lane Departure Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.