2022 BMW X3

9,800 KM

Details Description Features

$66,980

+ tax & licensing
$66,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

2022 BMW X3

2022 BMW X3

xDrive30i M SPORT

2022 BMW X3

xDrive30i M SPORT

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$66,980

+ taxes & licensing

9,800KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9047422
  Stock #: 6472
  VIN: 5UX53DP04N9K59487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6472
  • Mileage 9,800 KM

Vehicle Description

A local accident free BMW X3 xDrive30i. Well equipped with Premium Package Essential and M Sport Package. Including Heated power front Sensatec seats, Three zone climate control, Panoramic moonroof, Navigation, BMW sound system, Satellite radio, Spotify, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Steering wheel controls, Heated M leather steering wheel, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Active blind spot detection, Lane departure warning, Forward collision mitigation, Cruise control, Comfort access keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Drive mode select, Aluminum rhombicle dark trim, Ambient lighting, Cargo cover, Power tailgate, 360 Degree camera system with 4 views, Front and rear parking sensors, High-gloss black window surround, High-gloss black roof rails, M Aerodynamics package, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, Variable sport steering, Blue M Sport brakes, 20 M Double-spoke alloy wheels. 2.0L Turbocharged inline 4 cylinder mated to a 8 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 248hp / 258lb-ft. Balance of full factory warranty. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Digital clock
Lane Departure Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

