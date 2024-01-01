$659,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Ferrari GTC4
2022 Ferrari GTC4
Location
Encore Auto Group
8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9
(604) 861-8975
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$659,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
1,990KM
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 12-cylinder
- Mileage 1,990 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Ferrari 812 GTS in Rosso Mugello with Rossel Ferrari interior Accident Free Full car PPF Giallo Modena brake callipers
"Scuderia Ferrari" shields on fendersCarbon fibre trim driver zone
Carbon fibre centre console Carpet Color
Embroidered Cavallino emblem on headrest Overmats with embroidered vehicle logo Passenger display "Corsa" racing seats in carbon fibre Manual ratchet seat height adjustment mechanism
Standard stitching in colour of customer's choiceApple CarPlay
AFS2 (Adaptive frontlight system) Front and rear suspension lift Advanced Front Driving Camera Rear parking camera
*Note some cars are kept at offsite storage facility. Please make an appointment with us before visiting.
Carfax is available upon request
Price listed before government tax and dealership doc fee $595
Financing and Leasing available on OAC (Subject to finance & lease fee charges)
Dealer 50009
www.encoreautogroup.ca
604.861.8975
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Encore Auto Group
8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9
Call Dealer
(604) 861-XXXX(click to show)
$659,995
+ taxes & licensing
Encore Auto Group
(604) 861-8975
2022 Ferrari GTC4