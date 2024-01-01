Menu
<div>2022 Ferrari 812 GTS in Rosso Mugello with Rossel Ferrari interior </div><div>Accident Free </div><div>Full car PPF </div><div>Giallo Modena brake callipers<br>Scuderia Ferrari shields on fenders</div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>Carbon fibre trim driver zone </span><br></div>Carbon fibre centre console <div>Carpet Color Embroidered </div><div>Cavallino emblem on headrest </div><div>Overmats with embroidered vehicle logo </div><div>Passenger display </div><div>Corsa racing seats in carbon fibre </div><div>Manual ratchet seat height adjustment mechanism Standard stitching in colour of customers choice</div><div>Apple CarPlay<br>AFS2 (Adaptive frontlight system) </div><div>Front and rear suspension lift </div><div>Advanced Front Driving Camera </div><div>Rear parking camera<br></div><div><br></div><div><br></div> <!-- TEMPLATE(3004) START --> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Carfax is available upon request</span></p> <p> </p> <div><span style=font-size: 12pt;>*Note some cars are kept at offsite storage facility. Please make an appointment with us before visiting.</span></div> <div><br> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Price listed before government tax and dealership doc fee $595 </span></p> <br> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Financing and Leasing available on OAC (Subject to finance & lease fee charges)</span></p> <br> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Dealer 50009 </span></p> <br> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>www.encoreautogroup.ca</span></p> <br> <p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>604.861.8975</span></p> </div> <!-- TEMPLATE(3004) END -->

2022 Ferrari GTC4

1,990 KM

Details Description

$659,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ferrari GTC4

2022 Ferrari GTC4

Location

Encore Auto Group

8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

(604) 861-8975

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 12-cylinder
  • Mileage 1,990 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Ferrari 812 GTS in Rosso Mugello with Rossel Ferrari interior Accident Free Full car PPF Giallo Modena brake callipers
"Scuderia Ferrari" shields on fendersCarbon fibre trim driver zone 
Carbon fibre centre console Carpet Color
Embroidered Cavallino emblem on headrest Overmats with embroidered vehicle logo Passenger display "Corsa" racing seats in carbon fibre Manual ratchet seat height adjustment mechanism
Standard stitching in colour of customer's choiceApple CarPlay
AFS2 (Adaptive frontlight system) Front and rear suspension lift Advanced Front Driving Camera Rear parking camera




Carfax is available upon request


 


*Note some cars are kept at offsite storage facility. Please make an appointment with us before visiting.


Price listed before government tax and dealership doc fee $595 




Financing and Leasing available on OAC (Subject to finance & lease fee charges)




Dealer 50009 




www.encoreautogroup.ca




604.861.8975



Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

