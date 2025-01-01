$95,000+ taxes & licensing
2022 Freightliner CASCADIA
2022 Freightliner CASCADIA
Location
Power Truck Centre
321 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V2Y 0E2
000-000-0000
$95,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
760,048KM
VIN 1FUJHHDR9NLMW8831
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Mileage 760,048 KM
Vehicle Description
Warranty
EXT ENGINE & AFTERTREATMENT 966,000 OR 01-15-2027 / TRANX 1.2 K KM OR 01-15-2027
Power Truck Centre
321 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V2Y 0E2
$95,000
+ taxes & licensing>
Power Truck Centre
000-000-0000
2022 Freightliner CASCADIA