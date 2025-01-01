Menu
Warranty

EXT ENGINE & AFTERTREATMENT 966,000 OR 01-15-2027 / TRANX 1.2 K KM OR 01-15-2027

2022 Freightliner CASCADIA

760,048 KM

Details Description

$95,000

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Freightliner CASCADIA

12900986

2022 Freightliner CASCADIA

Location

Power Truck Centre

321 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V2Y 0E2

000-000-0000

$95,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
760,048KM
VIN 1FUJHHDR9NLMW8831

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Mileage 760,048 KM

Vehicle Description

Warranty

EXT ENGINE & AFTERTREATMENT 966,000 OR 01-15-2027 / TRANX 1.2 K KM OR 01-15-2027

Power Truck Centre

Power Truck Centre

PLACEHOLDER ADDRESS FOR NOW

321 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V2Y 0E2

$95,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Power Truck Centre

000-000-0000

2022 Freightliner CASCADIA