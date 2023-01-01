Menu
2022 Genesis G70

7,136 KM

Details Description

$56,980

+ tax & licensing
$56,980

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Vancouver

888-688-2408

2022 Genesis G70

2022 Genesis G70

Sport 3.3T w/ Leather Heated Seats, Nav, Sunroof

2022 Genesis G70

Sport 3.3T w/ Leather Heated Seats, Nav, Sunroof

Location

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-2408

$56,980

+ taxes & licensing

7,136KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9573424
  • Stock #: V-60906
  • VIN: KMTG54TE8NU084164

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 7,136 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. 2022 GENESIS G70 BASE - ONE OWNER, Clean Carfax. First-rate upscale design touches. Excellent warranty coverage. Lots of features and tech for the price. Keyless Entry; Parking Sensors; Remote Start; Forward Collision Warning; Push Button Start. Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return it guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don’t, we’ll come pick it up. We want to buy your car! Visit our website, fill out our simple form (takes 1 minute) and get a real offer to sell or trade in your vehicle. Canada Drives is the fastest, safest and smartest way to sell your car. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we’ll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we’ll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Features Alloy Wheels;Fog Lights;Keyless Entry;LED Headlights;Parking Sensors;Remote Start;Spare Tire;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Android Auto;Anti-Lock Braking System;Apple Carplay;Auto Climate Control;Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror;Backup Camera;Blind Spot Monitoring;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cruise Control;Drive Mode Select;Emergency Key;Forward Collision Warning;Heated Seats;Heated Side Mirrors;Heated Steering Wheel;Lane Keep Assist;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Folding Mirrors;Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Push Button Start Ignition;Satellite Radio;Side Air Bags;Sunroof;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS);Traction Control (TCS);Universal Garage Door Opener;USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Voice Command;Wireless Phone Charging;Heads-up Display;Ventilated Seats;360 Camera;Memory Seats;Electronic E-Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

