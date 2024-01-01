Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy from OpenRoad Subaru Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned car, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership!

2022 GMC Terrain

52,769 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 GMC Terrain

SLT AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2022 GMC Terrain

SLT AWD

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
52,769KM
VIN 3GKALVEV7NL191248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 52,769 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Subaru Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned car, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

Used 2020 Kia Forte (5) EX IVT for sale in Vancouver, BC
2020 Kia Forte (5) EX IVT 50,752 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Audi Q3 2.0T Technik quattro 6sp Tiptronic for sale in Vancouver, BC
2016 Audi Q3 2.0T Technik quattro 6sp Tiptronic 94,203 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru Forester Premier CVT for sale in Vancouver, BC
2021 Subaru Forester Premier CVT 55,551 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2022 GMC Terrain